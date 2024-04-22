Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,108 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 304,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,842. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

