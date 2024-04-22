Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after buying an additional 256,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.