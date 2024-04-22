Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $189.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88. Tesla has a 1-year low of $146.22 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

