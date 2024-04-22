Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.80 and last traded at $140.25. 51,036,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 100,943,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $453.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

