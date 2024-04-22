Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $64.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,100 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 85,793 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.