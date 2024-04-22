The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

BA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.17. 1,278,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,487. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

