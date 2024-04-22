The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 144722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $633.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,187 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

