The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.72. 5,480,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

