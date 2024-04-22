The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.07. The company had a trading volume of 764,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,390. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

