Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 211,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 250,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.