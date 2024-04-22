Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.