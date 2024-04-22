Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 24,200 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,950,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,247,050.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.38. 168,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,387. The firm has a market cap of $283.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19,555.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

