Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 82195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

