TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TNR Gold Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TNR Gold news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

