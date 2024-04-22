Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Shares of TXP traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 43.05 ($0.54). 182,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,370. The company has a market cap of £100.83 million, a PE ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.42.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

