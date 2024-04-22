Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
