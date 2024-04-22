Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 1,109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $301.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.38.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

