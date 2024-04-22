Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $963,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $248.17. The company had a trading volume of 200,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average is $242.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

