Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVV traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,424. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.