Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $239,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 685,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

