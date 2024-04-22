Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $349,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.