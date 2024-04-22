Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,719,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.32. The stock had a trading volume of 794,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,966. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.