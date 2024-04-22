Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 11,116 EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 253,991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:BBLU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 31,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.90. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

