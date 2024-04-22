Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 848,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,720. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

