Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 410 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after buying an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150,061 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,482. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

