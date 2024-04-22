Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $256.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

TSCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.23. The stock had a trading volume of 106,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

