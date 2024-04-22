Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 18,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 7,030 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. 2,784,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

