Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Call Options (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 25,976 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical volume of 2,951 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

IGV traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. 4,199,144 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

