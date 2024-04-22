Traders Purchase Large Volume of fuboTV Call Options (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 37,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 18,413 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in fuboTV by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,795,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

