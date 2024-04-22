Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.88.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.