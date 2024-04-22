Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.18.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $214.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,145. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

