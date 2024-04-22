Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.88.

NYSE TRV opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

