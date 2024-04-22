Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

