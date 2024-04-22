Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $36.38

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.38, but opened at $35.00. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 2,795,121 shares trading hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
