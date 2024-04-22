Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tuniu Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuniu Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

