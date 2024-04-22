Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tuniu Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of TOUR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
