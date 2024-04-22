U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

