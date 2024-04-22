Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lowered by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 60.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.48. 2,200,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,622. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

