United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in United Airlines by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 2,111,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287,846. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.