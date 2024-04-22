United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

