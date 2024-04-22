United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

