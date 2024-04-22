United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.18

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 63773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

