United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

