VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $699.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

