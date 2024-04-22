VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $34.07

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $32.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 10,672,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

