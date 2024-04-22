VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,775,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

