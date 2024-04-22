Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 911,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 267,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 646,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

