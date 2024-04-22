Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $67,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.39. 9,370,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

