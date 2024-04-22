Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

