Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,778.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 255,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

