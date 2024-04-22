Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.27. 231,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,906. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.