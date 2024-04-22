Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,514. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

